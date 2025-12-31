Browns Are Signing Lions Center From Lions Practice Squad

The Cleveland Browns have nothing left to play for this season. Other than pride and draft positioning, they might be thinking about the offseason already.

With that in mind, they might want to get a jump start on building their roster for next season. And, given their big needs on the offensive line, they made a move to address that need.

According to a report by NFL Network insiders Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, the Browns have added Kingsley Eguakun.

They signed him off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad.

The #Browns are signing center Kingsley Eguakun off the #Lions practice squad, per me and @MikeGarafolo. pic.twitter.com/oHoy1upfoZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2025

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s going to be activated or suit up to play in the regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. Then again, with starting center Ethan Pocic suffering a season-ending injury, it makes sense to add some depth to the mix.

Eguakun will be nothing but a rotational piece. Still, he can make a strong enough impression to at least get himself on the Browns’ radar for their early-season roster in the offseason.

He’s not going to move the needle much, but we’ve seen multiple cases of players stepping up and making a case for themselves in practice. The Browns will need to rebuild their entire offensive line in the offseason, so nothing should be off the table at this point.

The Browns will look to close out the season on a high note against a divisional rival. Hopefully, the young players will continue to make a splash, everybody will stay healthy, and Myles Garrett will break the single-season sacks record.

NEXT:

Aaron Rodgers Had A 4-Word Message For Shedeur Sanders After Sunday's Game