Browns Coach Endorses Longtime Veteran For Pro Bowl

If one thing has been consistent this year for the Cleveland Browns, it’s been injuries. The team has suffered one after another throughout the season, especially on the offensive line.

However, all of these injuries have also opened the door for seasoned pros to shine brightly and demonstrate what they bring to the team. Joel Bitonio is about as seasoned as it gets, and he has provided a huge help to the team this year.

He has done so well, in multiple ways, that Browns offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren has said Bitonio should qualify for the Pro Bowl this year.

“I don’t know what qualifies you for a Pro Bowl,” Bloomgren said, “but if [Joel Bitonio’s] not it, they’re not seeing what we’re seeing.”

Pro Bowl selections are often driven by statistics, and while Joel Bitonio may not be posting the same numbers he did earlier in his career, his impact on the Browns goes far beyond the stat sheet.

In a difficult and frustrating season, he has emerged as a stabilizing force and a trusted voice in a locker room searching for answers.

The Browns’ offensive line has been ravaged by injuries. Jack Conklin, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, and Dawand Jones have all missed significant time, forcing constant shuffling and placing extra strain on the unit. Through it all, Bitonio has been the lone constant.

Drafted by the team in the second round in 2014, he has started all 14 games and provided much-needed consistency in an otherwise unsettled group.

As the line around him has grown younger and more inexperienced, and as Bitonio himself has edged closer to the later stages of his career, he’s been a reliable as ever. He has continued to show up every week, not just as a high-level performer, but as a leader who sets the standard in preparation, effort, and accountability.

