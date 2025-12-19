6 Browns Players Ruled Out For Bills Game

The Cleveland Browns will be taking on the Buffalo Bills and one of the best quarterbacks in the league this weekend, and, sadly, they will be missing several key players, including their best cornerback.

Denzel Ward is just one of the players unable to participate.

On Friday, the team released its official injury designations and revealed that Jack Conklin, David Njoku, Winston Reid, Dylan Sampson, Deshaun Watson, and Ward are all out for Sunday’s game.

#Browns injury designations for Sunday's game against the Bills: QUESTIONABLE:

Sam Kamara

Wyatt Teller OUT:

Jack Conklin

David Njoku

Winston Reid

Dylan Sampson

Denzel Ward

Deshaun Watson — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 19, 2025

On top of that, defensive tackle Sam Kamara and Wyatt Teller are both questionable, with an elbow and calf injury, respectively.

Ward is still getting over the calf injury he encountered during the Browns’ battle versus the Tennessee Titans a few weeks ago. He will now sit out his second game, but there is still hope that he can come back for the final two games of the season.

The Browns definitely missed Ward during their game against the Chicago Bears last week.

This certainly isn’t an ideal report for the Browns, especially since the Bills were already looking like such tough competition.

On top of that, they’d like to see some promising performances from key players, especially Shedeur Sanders, who had an off-game last weekend.

The Browns will be down a few important players, but hopefully the younger players can continue to show signs of development.

