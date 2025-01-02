Browns Nation

Thursday, January 2, 2025
Browns Coach Gets Honest About Mike Vrabel’s Impact With Team

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 22: Former player Mike Vrabel speaks during a New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony during halftime of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had a prime consultant this season.

They made the most of the Tennessee Titans’ shocking decision to fire Mike Vrabel.

And since no one else hired him as a head coach, they brought him in as a consultant.

His deal recently expired, so he’s now officially free to join any team he pleases.

Looking back on his tenure with the team, Browns’ TE coach Tommy Rees praised him for his “invaluable” impact.

He stated that he was instrumental in helping them see things from a defensive perspective, not to mention his experience as a coach in college and the pros.

Truth be told, judging by the results on the field, it’s hard to think anybody on the coaching staff did a solid job this season.

Then again, all reports state that Vrabel played a huge part in everything they did.

While he didn’t step on anybody’s toes and made sure to abide by his role’s demands, he reportedly made a very positive impact in the locker room and the organization during a tough season.

Some fans wanted Vrabel to be the team’s next head coach, and there were some rumblings about whether they would fire Kevin Stefanski to make him an offer.

That no longer seems to be the case.

Stefanski will reportedly stay with the team for at least another season.

Conversely, Vrabel will most likely be at the top of multiple team’s head coaching lists as soon as the season is over.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation