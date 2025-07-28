Browns Rookie Earning Hype From Local Analyst

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2025 NFL Draft with some major needs to address.

Most analysts thought they would draft Travis Hunter to add the big-play pass catcher they lack, but they traded down from No. 2 overall instead.

Later, they didn’t take any of the promising wide receiver prospects, which was a major surprise, all things considered.

However, that doesn’t mean they didn’t add a big-play threat.

As pointed out by analyst Bruce Drennan, tight end Harold Fannin Jr. looks special right now.

“I do like some of the picks. Fannin, the tight end, to team up with [David] Njoku gives us a tremendous one-two punch at tight end because Fannin’s very good at picking up yardage after the catch,” Drennan said.

David Njoku and Harold Fannin Jr. could be a dynamic duo at tight end this year. #DawgPound "Fannin is very good at picking up yardage after the catch." -Bruce

Fannin posted some of the most impressive numbers by any tight end in college football history.

He’s a big-bodied player who excels at creating separation, and his ability to find cracks in the secondary makes him a valuable weapon.

Perhaps the Browns looked to kill two birds with one stone by adding another blocker while also addressing the pressing need for another pass catcher.

Of course, as things stand now, Njoku should still be ahead of him in the pecking order, but there’s no reason to believe they can’t coexist, given their complementary skill sets.

The Browns still need to figure out who’s going to start at quarterback.

But whoever comes out on top of the four-man race will have a promising target to rely on, and the Browns should find a way to get Fannin on the field early and often in his rookie season.

