Browns Nation

Saturday, November 29, 2025
Browns Coach Gushes About Harold Fannin Jr.

Brandon Marcus
By
(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns showed some serious signs of life last week as they took down the Las Vegas Raiders. It was a big game for the team, mostly because it was Shedeur Sanders’ first start at quarterback and his biggest opportunity to make an impression on fellow teammates and the loyal Browns fanbase.

Sanders wasn’t the only one earning a lot of attention during the game, as Harold Fannin Jr. also had an outstanding showing. Once again, he was playing with relentless speed, which is nothing new.

Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees likes what he has seen from Fannin, and he has instructed the rest of the team to have faith in the rookie star.

Even when the odds seem stacked against Fannin, Rees wants everyone to keep playing.

“When you think Harold’s being tackled, he’s probably not, keep playing through the play,” Rees said.

Fannin’s Playmaking Will Be Key In Week 13

This statement from Rees proves that the entire team has faith in Fannin and thinks that he can outplay and outrun his way out of the most perilous situations on the field. He could have a suffocating defense toppling all over him, but Fannin might still be able to get past it, and the rest of the Browns should act accordingly.

So far this year, he has 48 receptions and 462 total yards, along with two touchdowns.

He was at it again last week, when he brought in four receptions for 40 yards. Importantly, he was playing well with Sanders, and it was clear that these two rookies had good chemistry together.

Their working relationship will be important as the Browns try to take down the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13.

If Fannin can keep fighting hard and slipping past defenses, the Browns might have a chance of securing another win.

Browns Nation