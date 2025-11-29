Browns Defender Drawing Rare Early Career Hype

Most Cleveland Browns fans agree that rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger is someone special, but they wonder how long it’ll last. Is he the sort of young star who will stay with the Browns for all of his career, or will he eventually move to another team later in his career?

While speaking on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Ross Tucker said that Schwesinger is the sort of player to invest fully in.

He called him “super impressive” and predicted he would likely be with the Browns for at least the next decade.

“If I had to buy one Browns jersey right now that I feel really good about for a decade plus, it’s Carson Schwesinger. Super impressive kid. I mean, bioengineering major at UCLA. He’s got phenomenal hair. It’s like flowing locks of hair. That guy is in a really good spot for the next 10+ years. Schwartz has given him incredible praise, saying that mentally, he’s where Ray Lewis his third year,” Tucker said.

Schwesinger’s Football IQ and Physicality Fuel His Standout Rookie Season

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has said great things about Schwesinger, but he’s not the only one, because everyone has been impressed by the 22-year-old rookie during his first campaign in the league.

Schwesinger is supremely intelligent, and his lightning-fast processing abilities allow him to make the correct decisions and allow him to be in the right place at the right time. Its among the many reasons as to why he was giving the defensive green dot this season.

There were worries about him this week due to an ankle injury that he is nursing, but he is set to participate in Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

During that game, he will attempt to add to his 96 tackles (including 44 solo tackles), 1.5 sacks, and two interceptions.

