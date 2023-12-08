Browns Coach Names 1 Player That Brings A ‘Big Spark’ To The Defense

The Cleveland Browns need to be at their best during the final stretch of the season, and that also means having the best players on the field.

That’s why Denzel Ward’s return is going to be so massive for Kevin Stefanski’s team, especially after watching the defense struggle without him over the past couple of weeks.

With that in mind, Browns cornerbacks coach Brandon Lynch pointed out the importance of having him back on the field, stating that he brings such a big spark for the rest of the team, adding that it’s ‘amazing’ to have him healthy (via Scott Petrak on Twitter).

The superstar CB was a limited participant at the team’s practice on Wednesday.

He had missed the past two games with a shoulder injury, so having him practice again is obviously a positive sign for the team as they head toward the most crucial stretch of the campaign.

The team will obviously continue monitoring his status for the remainder of the week, but it seems like he’ll be more than ready to suit up and be back out there in Week 14’s must-win clash vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The visitors could be severely undermanned, as Trevor Lawrence suffered a high ankle injury on Monday, and his status for the game is up in the air, and he will be a game-time-decision.

But even if he’s able to play, having Ward out there gives the secondary defense plenty of confidence and an elite and aggressive playmaker.