Doug Pederson Refuses To Confirm Trevor Lawrence Status For Browns Game

By

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence
(Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns might not have a great quarterback on the field on Sunday, but he might still be able to outperform his rival.

C.J. Beathard could be in line to start for the Jacksonville Jaguars if Trevor Lawrence cannot go, and he’s also dealing with a left shoulder injury, so it’s not like he’s going to be at full strength.

Lawrence suffered a high ankle injury during the Jaguars’ overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and was unable to put any weight on it on his way to the locker room.

However, there’s still a chance that he’s going to be able to suit up and take the field on Sunday, but HC Doug Pederson refused to confirm that information (via Ian Rapoport on Twitter).

It seems like he’s likely going to be a game-time decision, and it’ll all depend on how well he performs in practice leading up to the game.

What’s clear is that he’s not going to be at full strength even if he’s cleared to play, and that’s mouth-watering for Jim Schwartz’s defensive front.

Having your QB playing on one leg against the likes of Za’Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Myles Garrett might not be the wisest bet, especially with the playoffs in sight.

The Jaguars know they cannot cede more ground in their run for the AFC South division title, but losing Lawrence for more weeks could only make it tougher for them.

They’re on a short week, and facing the league’s best pass-rushing unit on the road might be the last thing the doctor ordered.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

