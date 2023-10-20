Browns Nation

Browns Coach Praises David Njoku For Important Skill

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field during the player introductions prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

There was a time when the Cleveland Browns lacked direction and leadership; that’s no longer the case.

The front office has put together several strong characters in the locker room, and one could argue that each unit has someone who’s willing to take big steps up when need be.

Notably, veteran tight end David Njoku has become one of those guys.

That’s why tight ends coach T.C. McCartney praised him for being so vocal as a leader (via Scott Petrak).

Njoku hasn’t posted the kind of offensive numbers most people thought he would with Deshaun Watson leading the way.

But he has been all about putting the team first and leading by example.

He literally played with burns on his face just days after suffering an accident, and that should be more than enough to inspire everybody around him to be at their best.

He’s never been the kind of player who complains about his lack of involvement in the passing game, even though it’s always been evident that the team could benefit from getting him more looks.

Njoku was already a fan favorite and a respected guy in the locker room before his accident, and the fact that he didn’t even hesitate to suit up and play despite his situation has only made him more of a leader in the eyes of everybody.

Ironically, that may have also made Watson look not-so-great after failing to suit up in back-to-back games with a shoulder injury, but every player is different.

