Browns Coach Reportedly Interviewed For Big College Job

The Cleveland Browns’ offense hasn’t looked good at all this season. However, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has been a hot commodity around the football scene.

Rees has been tangled up in multiple head coaching rumors for college programs. And even though he’s still right in the midst of the NFL season, he may have had his eyes on another gig.

According to a report by the NFL Network, Rees recently interviewed for a college head coaching job.

He was a candidate for Penn State’s head coaching job.

“Before Penn State hired Iowa State’s Matt Campbell as its next head football coach, the university spoke to an up-and-coming NFL assistant about returning to the college ranks. Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees interviewed virtually with Nittany Lions decision-makers late last week as the program was finalizing its search, sources say. Rees became the Browns offensive coordinator this past offseason, replacing Ken Dorsey after the former Cleveland OC was fired. Head coach Kevin Stefanski turned play-calling over to Rees last month,” per NFL’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport.

Rees was an up-and-coming assistant in college before he made his way to the pros. The Browns were also quite impressed by him last season and promoted him to offensive coordinator once they showed Ken Dorsey the door.

He hasn’t been able to make much of an impact, though. Kevin Stefanski has had his hands all over the offense, and even though he’s finally given up play-calling duties, he reportedly still has the final say on every play Rees calls. Perhaps the Browns would’ve benefited from his input and having someone else calling the shots on offense, even though they obviously also need to improve their personnel.

Whatever the case, one thing’s for sure: Rees might not stay in Cleveland for much longer.

He’s drawn attention as a potential head coaching candidate in college, and it should be just a matter of time before he finally gets a chance to do his thing and be the main guy.

