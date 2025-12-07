Former Ravens Star Raises Big Question About The Browns

The Cleveland Browns have had a disappointing season in a rebuild year as they head into a Week 14 matchup with the 1-11 Tennessee Titans, seeking a fourth win of the year. At 3-9, it’s certainly not the year Browns fans had hoped for, but they are technically still alive in the playoff race due to the mess that is the AFC North.

The Baltimore Ravens currently sit atop the AFC North at just 6-6 with a matchup against the 6-6 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, with first place in the division on the line. The Browns will be rooting for the Steelers, as they still have another matchup with them this year and are 0-2 against the Ravens.

Regardless, all these teams have plenty of history dating back decades.

Former Ravens star Terrell Suggs is plenty familiar with the Browns and recently raised a big question about the state of the franchise in a clip shared by JaKiTruth on X.

“You have to question who’s calling shots there. The whole situation with Flacco, it set the whole team up for failure. It’s a reason Cleveland is called the Dawg Pound. They have a very loyal fan base,” Suggs said.

Suggs’ concerns are valid because plenty of Browns fans feel the same way. There aren’t many great seasons that start with a four-man quarterback competition, and surely, Suggs was also standing up for his guy, Joe Flacco, who won a Super Bowl with him in 2012.

Cleveland is going to have to figure out who is calling the shots in the offseason because Paul DePodesta has already jumped ship, and head coach Kevin Stefanski could be fired on the heels of another awful season.

There is a lot to clean up regarding leadership, but those are questions for January and February.

