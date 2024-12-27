Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, December 27, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Fans Are Celebrating A Special Day For Nick Chubb On Friday

Fans Are Celebrating A Special Day For Nick Chubb On Friday

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Since arriving in Cleveland, Browns running back Nick Chubb has been a favorite of the franchise’s loyal fanbase.

After suffering a season-ending injury last year, fans anxiously awaited the player known as “Batman” to return to Cleveland and help the Browns improve their offense.

While Chubb was unable to return immediately to his pre-injury form, the running back showed glimpses of his former self just before a broken foot cost him the remainder of the season.

Despite his disappointing 2024 season, fans were ready to celebrate a special day for Chubb on Friday, joining the Browns’ organization in wishing him a happy birthday.

Nick Karns used the occasion to share a video compilation of Chubb’s special moments in a Browns uniform.

Karns called on the Browns to retire Chubb’s number, calling him “the best Browns running back of my lifetime.”

X user AOAJordan shared his “appreciation post” to commentate Chubb’s birthday, calling the running back “the real Batman.”

The affection for Chubb did not stop with the Browns’ fanbase, however.

X user JonDavid_67 confessed to being a “Bengals fan,” but the user gave Chubb props by calling him “one tough RB” as he wished the player a happy birthday.

In 2018, Chubb came to Cleveland after helping the Georiga Bulldogs reach the national championship game the previous season.

The Browns drafted Chubb in the second round of the draft, and he immediately produced for his NFL franchise.

Chubb ran for 996 yards in the 2018 campaign, and the running back achieved at least 1,000 rushing yards each season over the next four years.

NEXT:  Analyst Believes Denzel Ward Deserves A Winning Team
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation