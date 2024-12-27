Fans Are Celebrating A Special Day For Nick Chubb On Friday

Since arriving in Cleveland, Browns running back Nick Chubb has been a favorite of the franchise’s loyal fanbase.

After suffering a season-ending injury last year, fans anxiously awaited the player known as “Batman” to return to Cleveland and help the Browns improve their offense.

While Chubb was unable to return immediately to his pre-injury form, the running back showed glimpses of his former self just before a broken foot cost him the remainder of the season.

Despite his disappointing 2024 season, fans were ready to celebrate a special day for Chubb on Friday, joining the Browns’ organization in wishing him a happy birthday.

It's the Batman's birthday! Join us in sending @NickChubb all the love by dropping a 🎂 in the replies. pic.twitter.com/y2Ozy0L5bc — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 27, 2024

Nick Karns used the occasion to share a video compilation of Chubb’s special moments in a Browns uniform.

Karns called on the Browns to retire Chubb’s number, calling him “the best Browns running back of my lifetime.”

Happy Birthday to the last Cleveland Brown who should ever wear #24. Happy Birthday to the best Browns running back of my lifetime. Happy Birthday Nick Chubb. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/cN2TaLjYW0 — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) December 27, 2024

X user AOAJordan shared his “appreciation post” to commentate Chubb’s birthday, calling the running back “the real Batman.”

Appreciation Post for the Real BATMAN HIMSELF 🦇🫡🔥🏈 Nick Chubb is the Cleveland Browns 🤝🏽🐐 #Dawgpound pic.twitter.com/MaLzN27gEw — 🐶JORDAN🏈 (@AOAJordan) December 27, 2024

The affection for Chubb did not stop with the Browns’ fanbase, however.

X user JonDavid_67 confessed to being a “Bengals fan,” but the user gave Chubb props by calling him “one tough RB” as he wished the player a happy birthday.

I’m a Bengals fan first but Nick Chubb you are one tough RB…Hang in there sir…#HappyBirthday — jdherd (@jondavid_67) December 27, 2024

In 2018, Chubb came to Cleveland after helping the Georiga Bulldogs reach the national championship game the previous season.

The Browns drafted Chubb in the second round of the draft, and he immediately produced for his NFL franchise.

Chubb ran for 996 yards in the 2018 campaign, and the running back achieved at least 1,000 rushing yards each season over the next four years.

