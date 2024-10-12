Browns Nation

Saturday, October 12, 2024
Browns Coach Reveals How Team Must Defend Saquon Barkley

By

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field on September 16, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will have their hands full in Week 6 against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are coming off a bye week and will be looking to get their offense going, just as the Browns will.

Cleveland is giving up 141.6 rushing yards per game this season and now has to deal with star running back Saquon Barkley.

One Browns assistant coach recently revealed how the team will have to defend him.

“He’s patient. We have to be in the right spots. Patience and power stand out with him,” linebackers coach Jason Tarver said, via Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram.

Barkley is off to a tremendous start with 435 rushing yards and four touchdowns through four games as he has fit seamlessly into the Eagles offense now that he gets to play behind an elite offensive line and with one of the league’s best dual-threat quarterbacks in Jalen Hurts.

Despite Barkley’s production, the Eagles have averaged 17.3 points per game over their past three, while the Browns haven’t scored more than 18 points in a game all season.

Both offenses have been stuck in neutral for quite some time, so it will be interesting to see if either one can break out.

It’s a shame the Browns’ star running back won’t be ready for this matchup, as Nick Chubb still appears to be at least a week or two away from his long-awaited return from a knee injury suffered last season.

This should be a fun battle, but slowing Barkley down won’t be an easy task.

NEXT:  Browns Make 7 Roster Moves On Saturday
Justin Hussong


Justin Hussong

Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation