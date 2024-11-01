Browns Coach Reveals How Za’Darius Smith Is Dealing With Trade Rumors

Even though the Cleveland Browns finally ended their five-game winning streak when they upset the Baltimore Ravens to move to 2-6 on the season, it’s not enough to fend off many of the trade rumors swirling around the franchise.

Those rumors were always going to be there given the fact that the Browns already traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills, and now edge rusher Za’Darius Smith is the star being forced to deal with speculation, and his position coach recently revealed how he is handling it so far.

“He’s a great pro. He approaches every day the same way,” defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire said, via Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram.

Smith has five sacks through eight games, which is just one-half sack behind his 16-game total from the 2023 season, his first with the organization.

He has another year left on his contract after this season, and at 32 years old clearly still has plenty of gas left in the tank, as evidenced by his strong performance so far this year.

Edge rusher Myles Garrett has seen his name pop up in trade rumors as well, but he’s much less likely to be moved given his contract and his status as a foundational star of the team.

With just days to go ahead of the NFL trade deadline, it’s possible Smith gets moved, and at this point, it appears more likely than not that his days in Cleveland are numbered.

