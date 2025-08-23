Browns Coach Reveals Why Joe Flacco Won QB Battle

The Cleveland Browns finally came to a conclusion on a starting quarterback after allowing all four QBs on the roster to compete for the job this offseason, and the coaching staff settled on 40-year-old former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco to lead the team into Week 1.

Flacco went 9-for-10 for 71 yards and a touchdown in his first preseason action on Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams, which reinforces the one word that a Browns coach recently used to explain why he is the starter.

During a recent appearance on ‘The Bark Tank’ on the Browns’ official YouTube channel, QB coach Bill Musgrave shared the one trait that Flacco has that won him the starting role.

“Consistency,” Musgrave said. “Joe’s been there, done it, tremendous body of work. And you said it, about health factors, availability. Joe lined up day in and day out and put the work in. That’s a lot of life — not just sports — but being available. Showing up for work no matter what.”

Flacco was the only of the three quarterbacks to remain healthy throughout camp, as Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel went through minor hamstring injuries, while Shedeur Sanders missed a few days of practice with an oblique injury.

Flacco also had the advantage of leading this team to the playoffs in 2023 before spending last year with the Indianapolis Colts, so he has familiarity with this offense and coaching staff.

Given how difficult the first half of the schedule is for the Browns this year, it makes sense to put a veteran under center, especially considering the fact that this offensive line gave up 66 sacks last season, and it would be irresponsible to put a third or fifth-round rookie behind it.

Flacco is definitely consistent, and with how many QBs this team has cycled through over the years, that is exactly what the Browns need right now.

