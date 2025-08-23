Shedeur Sanders Gets Honest About Being Drafted By Browns

Shedeur Sanders’ slide from being a projected top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft all the way to the 144th overall pick to the Cleveland Browns was the most surprising subplot of this year’s draft, but since coming to Cleveland, he has checked all the boxes and inspired hope from a fanbase that believes he has what it takes to be the steal of the class.

Sanders recently spoke about his time in Cleveland so far while driving, and he said he was excited to come to Cleveland and is thankful for how these last few months have changed his perspective on a lot of things.

“I was truly excited when I got drafted. Very thankful for it. It changed my perspective on a lot of different things and a lot of areas for sure. I’m more thankful for the opportunity. When you get in there, you gotta change your mindset. You gotta hit that switch. I don’t care who’s who. I’ve got to handle my business at the end of the day, but I’m definitely gonna make sure I watch out for Myles Garrett,” Sanders said.

The common sentiment after Sanders slid to the fifth round was that he had character concerns and performed poorly in the pre-draft interviews.

Nothing anybody has seen anything since he came to Cleveland that would suggest that was accurate, as he has displayed leadership, humility, and a strong work ethic since his first day in camp.

It can’t be easy being fourth on the depth chart after the year he just had with Colorado, but he has handled it with grace and knows his time will come when he proves he is ready.

Many want him starting right away, but this is a long-term investment for the Browns, and everyone needs to deploy patience and let him grow at his own pace.

