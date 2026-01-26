Browns Coaching Finalist Could Still Join Team If Not Offered Job

The Cleveland Browns’ head coaching search may not end with a clean break from some of their top candidates, especially when it comes to veteran offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

While the Browns continue to weigh younger head coaching options such as Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, league insiders believe Monken could still factor into Cleveland’s future plans, even if he doesn’t land the top job.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the organization may want Monken to be the offensive coordinator under one of the young coaches.

“Like Scheelhaase, Udinski has never called plays in the NFL, but has such a brilliant offensive mind that the chore would be well within his skill set if he opts to do it himself,” Cabot wrote. “The Browns could also try to hire Monken as their offensive coordinator under one of the young coaches, but he’s got a chance to join John Harbaugh as coordinator with the Giants,” Cabot wrote.

Monken’s experience makes him a particularly attractive option. He has coordinated offenses at both the college and NFL levels and is widely respected for his ability to develop quarterbacks and modernize passing attacks.

Having someone like Monken would give a first-time head coach an established offensive voice capable of handling weekly game-planning, play design, and quarterback development, a stabilizing presence that could ease the transition.

However, Monken is drawing interest for another job in the NFL.

He is also being linked to the New York Giants, where he could reunite with head coach John Harbaugh in a familiar system and step into a situation that offers more clarity at quarterback.

As the Browns move closer to a final decision, his name is one to watch closely, regardless of who ultimately gets the head coaching nod.

NEXT:

Browns Fans Are Saying The Same Thing After Mike Vrabel Clinches Super Bowl Berth