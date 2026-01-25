Browns Fans Are Saying The Same Thing After Mike Vrabel Clinches Super Bowl Berth

As the New England Patriots punched their ticket to Super Bowl LX, many Cleveland Browns fans were left shaking their heads. Not because of the matchup, but because of who is leading New England back to the NFL’s biggest stage.

That coach is Mike Vrabel.

Vrabel, a former Browns consultant and longtime NFL head coach, guided the Patriots to a gritty 10–7 win over the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Game, securing a Super Bowl berth in his first season with the organization. The victory immediately reignited frustration among Browns fans, who flooded social media with the same message: Cleveland let a major opportunity slip away.

“The Browns had Mike Vrabel in the building last season,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “If the Browns would’ve fired Stefanski a year earlier, Vrabel might’ve been our head coach. Now he takes New England to the Super Bowl.”

“Happy to see Mike Vrabel win the AFC trophy. Hope he wins the Super Bowl too. The Browns should’ve never gotten rid of him. SMH, another fan added.

“Hey @browns Mike Vrabel was in the building last season. Can’t wait until you pick a coach,” another fan commented.

The sentiment echoed across the fan base. Many pointed out that Vrabel’s leadership, toughness, and mindset were exactly what Cleveland has lacked. Instead of retaining him in a prominent role or considering him for the head coaching position, the organization allowed him to walk, a decision that looks even worse in hindsight.

Vrabel’s Patriots are not a flashy team, but they are disciplined, physical, and resilient. With quarterback Drake Maye playing efficient football and a defense that thrives in ugly conditions, New England has quickly become one of the league’s most balanced teams.

For Browns fans, the comparison is painful.

The Browns once again find themselves in the middle of a coaching search, unsure whether to hand the job to a young offensive mind like Grant Udinski or Nate Scheelhaase, or stick with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. Meanwhile, Vrabel is preparing for a Super Bowl appearance less than a year after being available.

Vrabel, an Ohio native and former Buckeye, was not only familiar with the region but already embedded within the Browns’ organization. Many fans believed his personality and leadership style would have resonated in the locker room and brought long-term stability to a franchise that has struggled to maintain it.

Instead, the Browns are still searching for answers.

For a fan base accustomed to near-misses and second guesses, Mike Vrabel’s Super Bowl run feels like yet another painful chapter in a familiar story.

