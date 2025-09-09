Browns’ Costly Decision Still Haunts The Team

The Cleveland Browns opened their 2025 season with a heartbreaking 17-16 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The defeat stung even more because it highlighted a problem that has plagued the franchise for over a decade.

Rookie kicker Andre Szmyt missed two critical attempts that directly decided the game’s outcome.

His struggles brought renewed attention to Cleveland’s ongoing kicking woes. The position has been a revolving door since the organization made a costly decision more than ten years ago.

“Since the Browns failed to offer Phil Dawson a contract after the 2012 season (which was inexcusable), the organization has now gone through 15 different kickers! This isn’t talked about enough,” reporter John Sabel highlighted on X.

Phil Dawson remains the gold standard for Browns kickers. He handled the duties from 1999 to 2012 and still holds many franchise records.

His 83.8 percent career conversion rate set the bar that no successor has matched.

The search for stability has been frustrating. Cade York showed promise but lacked consistency.

The Browns then turned to veteran Dustin Hopkins, who provided brief stability before injuries and performance issues forced another change.

Szmyt earned the job over Hopkins during training camp. He arrived with impressive credentials, including the Lou Groza Award as a freshman at Syracuse.

However, his NFL debut revealed the mental challenges that come with the position.

The rookie missed an extra point in the third quarter, then failed on a 36-yard field goal attempt late in the fourth. Both misses showed visible nerves and hurried execution under pressure.

Cleveland’s kicking carousel continues spinning. Until the Browns find their next Phil Dawson, games like Sunday’s opener will remain painful reminders of an unresolved weakness.

