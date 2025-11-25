Browns Could Face Tough Decision With Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns won their third game of the season on Sunday. They rallied behind some strong defense, the running game, and a couple of explosive plays to take down the Las Vegas Raiders 24-10 on the road.

It was Shedeur Sanders’ first NFL start, and while he wasn’t asked to do a lot in the game, he flashed enough potential to get him the nod for next Sunday’s home matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. More than that, it may have been enough to keep Dillon Gabriel off the field for the remainder of the season.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Kevin Stefanski is ready to commit to Sanders.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, she believes that this might be the end of the line for Gabriel this season.

“If Shedeur is getting the job done, Dillon might not get back on the field. There might come a point where it makes sense to see a little bit more of him. But, I think the hope inside the building is probably, ‘let’s not let it get to that point,'” Cabot said.

Sanders Shows Potential Despite Some Mistakes

Sanders completed 11 of 20 passes for 209 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His touchdown came on a screen pass that Dylan Sampson ran for 66 yards all the way to the endzone.

Sanders moved the offense much better than what Gabriel has done this season.

The deep pass that was made to Isaiah Bond in the first quarter of Sunday’s game had been almost nonexistent with Browns quarterbacks this season.

Sanders did throw an interception, but he’s a rookie and mistakes are expected. Still, he has far more physical tools than Gabriel, and if any quarterback on the roster has a chance to be the Browns’ future franchise QB, it’s Sanders.

