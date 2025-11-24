Shedeur Sanders Made Franchise History On Sunday

Shedeur Sanders finally got his opportunity in Week 12 when the Cleveland Browns started him against the Las Vegas Raiders. The fifth-round rookie delivered immediately, leading Cleveland to a 24-10 victory at Allegiant Stadium.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak and secured the Browns’ first road victory of the season, improving their record to 3-8. Despite the lost season, Sanders’ debut sparked genuine optimism about what the franchise could build moving forward.

He did not simply perform well; he accomplished something the organization had not seen since returning to the NFL in 1999.

“Shedeur Sanders becomes the first Browns QB to win his first career NFL start since Eric Zeier in 1995. The victory ends a 17-game losing streak for the Browns in games with a QB making his first career NFL start. That was the longest streak by any franchise since 1950 when QB starts were first recorded,” ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi shared on X.

Sanders’ Composure And Historic Debut Set Him Apart

Sanders carries the weight of being a fifth-round selection and the son of Deion Sanders, inviting both strong support and considerable criticism. As a rookie navigating those pressures, he has demonstrated composure and maturity throughout the noise.

His calm demeanor may explain why his first start felt transformative, marking the first Browns quarterback to win his debut in the 21st century. The historical context underscores how significant the moment was.

The Browns have cycled through numerous starters over the years, from Tim Couch to Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson, Brady Quinn, Johnny Manziel, Cody Kessler, and Baker Mayfield, among others.

None had won their debut until Sanders stepped in after minimal preparation time with the first team and faced the Raiders with poise.

He is now part of Cleveland’s record books, a distinction that carries weight regardless of the season’s direction.

