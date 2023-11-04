Browns Could Get Key Lineman Back This Sunday

On the heels of learning that star quarterback Deshaun Watson would return from his injury and start this Sunday, the Cleveland Browns got even more good news.

Per Coop on Twitter, there’s a chance that offensive tackle Dawand Jones could also make his return this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

#Browns I talked to Dawand Jones who is questionable for Sunday. He says he is feeling good about playing Sunday. Would be a big boost for the offensive line, we’ll see if he gets cleared from the medical staff. — Coop (@JJCoop25) November 3, 2023

Jones appeared to injure his shoulder in Cleveland’s 24-20 defeat against the Seattle Seahawks last week.

He’s currently listed as questionable on Cleveland’s official injury report, and will most likely be a Sunday decision as to whether or not he’s able to go.

Perhaps anticipating that Jones would miss some time with his injury, the Browns have signed OT Leroy Watson to their active roster.

Watson comes to Cleveland from the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

While Watson is a big body that can take up space on the offensive line, he’s relatively inexperienced in pass and run blocking, as he played primarily as a tight end in college.

As such, Watson’s signing is most likely to serve as a backup in the event that another lineman goes down mid-game.

If Jones is unable to start against the Cardinals, OT James Hudson is expected to make the start in his place.

Jones’ injury has been one of many for a Cleveland Browns offensive line this year, and his return would be welcome and valuable.

Many people considered him a steal after Jones fell to the fourth round and the Browns were able to select him with the 111th overall pick in the 2023 draft.

To date, he’s rated as one of the top rookie linemen in the league, and is the highest graded rookie in pass protection.