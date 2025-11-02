Browns Could Have Interest In Dolphins WR

The Cleveland Browns are 2-6 after eight weeks.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean they’re going to give up on the season.

If anything, most reports suggest that the Browns will be buyers, not sellers, at the trade deadline.

That means that, against all odds, this team could be looking to add more talent.

With that in mind, and considering the team’s huge needs for a star pass catcher, the latest report by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport could make Jaylen Waddle an appealing option for the Browns.

The #Dolphins will, at least, now consider offers for Jaylen Waddle, sources say. From the story: https://t.co/GcBSp7WzDx pic.twitter.com/hwjcd6eK3S — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2025

The Miami Dolphins just parted ways with GM Will Grier, and with him no longer in the picture, Waddle won’t be considered untouchable.

The team already lost Tyreek Hill to a season-ending injury, and their season might be all but over after falling to 2-7 with a loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot claimed that the team would look to add players who were under club control for years to come, so that certainly fits Waddle’s description.

He’s a proven wide receiver who has shown that he can be a WR1, even though he’s had to share the spotlight with another playmaker like Hill.

Of course, that’s not to say that the Dolphins would be willing to give him up without good compensation.

It will most likely take a lot for the Dolphins to part ways with him, so it’ll be interesting to see if the Browns are that interested and, if so, how much they would be willing to give up to get him.

