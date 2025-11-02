Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, November 2, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Could Have Interest In Dolphins WR

Browns Could Have Interest In Dolphins WR

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Could Have Interest In Dolphins WR
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are 2-6 after eight weeks.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t mean they’re going to give up on the season.

If anything, most reports suggest that the Browns will be buyers, not sellers, at the trade deadline.

That means that, against all odds, this team could be looking to add more talent.

With that in mind, and considering the team’s huge needs for a star pass catcher, the latest report by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport could make Jaylen Waddle an appealing option for the Browns.

The Miami Dolphins just parted ways with GM Will Grier, and with him no longer in the picture, Waddle won’t be considered untouchable.

The team already lost Tyreek Hill to a season-ending injury, and their season might be all but over after falling to 2-7 with a loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot claimed that the team would look to add players who were under club control for years to come, so that certainly fits Waddle’s description.

He’s a proven wide receiver who has shown that he can be a WR1, even though he’s had to share the spotlight with another playmaker like Hill.

Of course, that’s not to say that the Dolphins would be willing to give him up without good compensation.

It will most likely take a lot for the Dolphins to part ways with him, so it’ll be interesting to see if the Browns are that interested and, if so, how much they would be willing to give up to get him.

NEXT:  Shedeur Sanders Made Surprise Visit During Bye Week
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation