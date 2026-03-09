Browns Could Have Interest In Recently Released QB

The Cleveland Browns were never going to select Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL Draft. Sitting at No. 10 overall, the Browns watched as the Miami Dolphins chose the Alabama quarterback with the No. 5 pick.

With Baker Mayfield already in place as the No. 1 overall pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, the Browns looked to be set at quarterback for years to come. It did not work out that way, and now, Cleveland may be thinking about having Tagovailoa as their QB after all.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Browns could have an interest in Tagovailoa, who is about to be released by the Dolphins.

“Sources: The Dolphins are releasing QB Tua Tagovailoa with a post–June 1 designation. By cutting Tagovailoa, Miami will take on an NFL-record $99 million in dead money, split over two years, but new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and HC Jeff Hafley now get a fresh start at the quarterback position,” Schefter wrote on X.

Based on the salary cap ramifications, the Dolphins are not making that decision lightly. Miami signed him to a massive four-year contract extension just two years ago, but now he is about to become a free agent.

However, his situation benefits the Browns, and every other NFL team for that matter, as they could be able to sign Tagovailoa to a below-market QB contract, with Miami responsible for most of his salary. Cleveland recently restructured the contract of quarterback Deshaun Watson to give itself more room to maneuver this offseason.

Tagovailoa could be the kind of upside risk the Browns may be looking for under new head coach Todd Monken. Though his play has fallen off dramatically, and he has a troubling history of concussions, he did lead the NFL in passing yards in the 2023 season.

Monken has said he will have an open competition among Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel. But at his best, Tagovailoa is arguably a better QB than any of them.

The 2020 draft also had another “what might have been” scenario for Cleveland, as the Los Angeles Chargers selected Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert at No. 6 overall. The Browns’ pick became less attractive as a trade-up possibility, and they wound up choosing Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills at No. 10.

Wills is now also a free agent after sitting out the 2025 season while recovering from a knee injury.

