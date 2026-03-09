Report: Browns In ‘Hot Pursuit’ Of Free Agent Offensive Lineman

The Cleveland Browns have multiple needs on the offensive line with NFL free agency set to begin. Fortunately, there are plenty of available targets to go around.

The linemen come in all ages and price ranges, which means the Browns should have enough to choose from when the market opens on Wednesday. However, teams can begin negotiating with players before then, and Cleveland is reportedly looking to get a jump on the competition.

According to insider Albert Breer, the Browns are in “hot pursuit” of free agent offensive lineman Chris Paul.

“Maybe the most interesting one is Commanders guard Chris Paul (no, not that Chris Paul), who appears to have priced himself out of Washington with teams like Cleveland in hot pursuit. Paul became a full-time starter for the first time three weeks into his fourth pro season and is trending to one of those ‘He got what?!’ sorts of deals,” Breer wrote.

Paul has played all four of his NFL seasons with the Washington Commanders franchise. A seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he did not become a full-time player until the 2025 season, when he appeared in all 17 games and made 15 starts. He had played in 17 total games with eight starts in the previous three seasons combined.

Like another potential tackle target, Rasheed Walker of the Green Bay Packers, as a late-round pick, Paul is entering free agency after just four seasons, whereas first-round selections usually have to wait five years, because of the option on their rookie contracts. So, at 27 years old, he may have more possible upside than some other veterans on the market.

The Browns already added a potential new right tackle when they acquired Tytus Howard in a trade with the Houston Texans. In addition, Dawand Jones, who began the 2025 campaign as Cleveland’s starting left tackle, is on track to recover from his latest season-ending injury. However, based on his injury history and Howard’s ability to also play guard, adding another tackle would make a lot of sense for the Browns.

Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson is another possible target, as is Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum. Cleveland has also left the door open for guard Joel Bitonio to return if he decides against retirement.

The Browns are on the verge of losing three other Week 1 starters along the offensive line – Wyatt Teller, Jack Conklin, and Ethan Pocic – as free agents, so the position will remain a priority up to and including the 2026 NFL Draft.

NEXT:

Browns Veteran Quietly Led NFL In 2 Categories Last Season