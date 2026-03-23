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Monday, March 23, 2026
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Browns Could Have Sneaky Problem On Defense

Jimmy Swartz
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Browns Could Have Sneaky Problem On Defense
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns have made several moves this offseason to strengthen their roster, but one situation on defense is quietly starting to draw concern.

While much of the attention has been focused on bigger names and headline-grabbing decisions, one analyst believes the Browns could be facing a sneaky issue involving a young and valuable defender.

That concern centers around safety Ronnie Hickman, who has quickly developed into a key piece of Cleveland’s defense. After going undrafted, Hickman worked his way into a full-time starting role in just a few seasons, showing growth and consistency along the way.

However, not everyone is convinced his future in Cleveland is secure.

Analyst Matt Wilson recently pointed out how the Browns could be vulnerable to losing Hickman if another team makes a strong push for him.

“I’m surprised more #Browns fans aren’t talking about the team’s potential Texas-sized hole at free safety. Ronnie Hickman is as good as gone if another team offers him even an average-size 2-year deal. Don’t be surprised if Cleveland gets super aggressive in the NFL Draft to find a new center-fielder for 2026,” Wilson wrote.

The Browns did place a right-of-first-refusal tender on Hickman, which gives them the ability to match any offer he receives in free agency. The tender is worth roughly $3.5 million for one year.

While that provides some level of protection, it doesn’t guarantee Hickman will remain in Cleveland. If another team presents a contract the Browns are unwilling to match, they could lose him—and notably, they would receive no draft compensation in return.

That’s what makes this situation particularly tricky.

On one hand, Hickman is still young and improving, making him an attractive piece for both the Browns and potential suitors. On the other hand, Cleveland has to be mindful of its long-term salary cap.

For now, the Browns remain in control of the situation—but as the offseason continues, this is a storyline worth watching closely.

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Jimmy Swartz
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Browns Nation Staff
Jimmy Swartz
Contributor at Browns Nation
Owner and Founder of BrownsNation.com. Born and raised in Ohio and a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan, I understand the passion, frustration, and [...]

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