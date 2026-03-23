Browns Could Be Shaping Team In One Direction

The Cleveland Browns made several notable moves this offseason, particularly along the offensive line, and those decisions are starting to paint a clearer picture of what the team may be trying to build in 2026.

While some fans questioned why Cleveland did not aggressively pursue wide receivers in free agency, one analyst believes the team’s approach was intentional. PFF analyst Trevor Sikkema believes the Browns are trying to build a power running game in 2026.

“I like the thought process of emphasizing the offensive line with most of the salary cap that they had. The Tytus Howard trade, I don’t hate it. You’re taking a chance on a guy who’s been able to start at guard and tackle in the NFL. I do think that the Zion Johnson one was an overpay. At least he is reliable. I wonder if Todd Monken really wants to lean into that power run game. It feels like that’s what they want to do by acquiring Tytus Howard and Zion Johnson. So, perhaps it’s more of a scheme fit than anything else. I really don’t mind the fact that they didn’t hit wide receiver when it came to free agency. You got the sixth overall pick, you have the 24th overall pick. They will have the opportunity to draft a wide receiver and also hit offensive line in the early parts of the 2026 NFL draft,” Sikkema said.

That idea becomes much easier to understand when looking at what the Browns already have in their backfield.

Quinshon Judkins emerged as a major piece of the offense during his rookie season in 2025. He carried the ball 230 times for 827 yards and seven touchdowns, proving he could handle a significant workload right away. He also contributed in the passing game with 26 receptions for 171 yards, giving Cleveland another layer of versatility out of the backfield.

However, Judkins’ season did not end without concern. He suffered an ankle fracture late in the year, which raised some questions heading into the offseason. The good news for the Browns is that he is expected to be fully healthy for the 2026 season, which makes their commitment to the run game even more logical.

If Judkins returns at full strength, Cleveland will have a proven young runner to build around. But he is not the only back worth watching.

Dylan Sampson also showed encouraging signs during his rookie campaign and could be in line for a larger role moving forward. Sampson appeared in 15 games and contributed both as a runner and a receiver, finishing with 175 rushing yards and 271 receiving yards. His ability to catch passes out of the backfield adds a different dimension compared to Judkins and gives the Browns another weapon in their offense.

With both players in place, Cleveland suddenly has a young and dynamic backfield that can support a more run-focused system. That makes the investment in offensive linemen like Tytus Howard and Zion Johnson the key to this strategy.

A stronger offensive line will help maximize both backs, allowing Judkins to build on his impressive rookie season while giving Sampson more opportunities to get involved.

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