Browns Could Make Big Move At Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Browns are looking at a 1-5 start if they can’t put an end to their 21-game regular-season losing streak in Pittsburgh against the Steelers on Sunday, which would bring their faint playoff hopes to a premature end.

The Browns have already traded a couple of key players this week in Joe Flacco and Greg Newsome, so another loss could only push the team further in the direction of being big sellers at the trade deadline.

Senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports stopped by to speak with Baskin & Phelps on Friday about potential trades, and he threw out another name who could be on the move if the Browns continue to lose.

“I know that there was interest in (David) Njoku at the deadline last year and the Browns were not interested in moving off him. It makes sense that they would pick up the phone this time.”

Njoku is hitting free agency this offseason and rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. is already carving out a pivotal role for himself in the offense, so it’s no surprise that Njoku could be on the move at the deadline.

He hasn’t gotten off to his best start, but that’s not an indictment on his abilities, as the offense as a whole had many issues with Joe Flacco under center.

Njoku has been a stellar part of this team since being drafted in the first round in 2017, and with free agency looming, it’s unlikely the Browns are going to find the cash to keep him past 2025.

He had his best game of the season in Dillon Gabriel’s first start last week, catching six passes for 67 yards and a touchdown, and while it would hurt to see such a reliable target be sent away from Gabriel, Fannin’s development is a more crucial aspect of the offense at the moment.

It would be devastating to lose Njoku, but the writing could be on the wall if the Browns don’t start winning some games.

