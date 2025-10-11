Quinshon Judkins Has Made Franchise History With Hot Start

The Cleveland Browns may be off to an uninspiring 1-4 start, with 1-5 staring them in the face unless they can win a regular season game at the Pittsburgh Steelers for the first time in 22 years on Sunday, but there have been plenty of exciting subplots to follow in Cleveland.

One of the most exciting developments has been the performance of rookie second-round running back Quinshon Judkins, who last week became the first Brown to run for over 100 yards in a game in nearly two years.

To take things a step further, the Browns’ official X account shared that Judkins is the first Browns player ever to record at least 70 scrimmage yards in each of their first four games.

Judkins obviously didn’t have an ideal offseason, as he missed all of training camp and the preseason while dealing with the ramifications of an offseason domestic dispute that spilled into him missing Week 1 of the regular season.

However, since stepping onto the field, he has been everything this team could have asked for and is becoming the bellcow every-down back the team envisioned he could be.

He is making it a lot easier for this fanbase to move on from Nick Chubb, and with a rookie quarterback under center, Judkins will continue to be the focal point of the offense to ensure Dillon Gabriel has an easy transition to the starting role.

Judkins has checked every box so far, and even though the losses are piling up, at least the Browns seem to have solved the running back position for the long-term.

