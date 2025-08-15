Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, August 15, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Could Make Surprising Move In Final Preseason Game

Browns Could Make Surprising Move In Final Preseason Game

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Could Make Surprising Move In Final Preseason Game
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns got their preseason off to a strong start with a victory against the Carolina Panthers and will look to build momentum against the defending Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles.

The game will hopefully give the coaching staff a bit more clarity on how to proceed, and one insider recently shared that the team could make a surprising lineup decision for the final preseason contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

“A Browns player strongly hinted today that Kevin Stefanski intends to play starters in Game 3 finale v. Rams next week,” Grossi wrote on X.

Cleveland has plenty of positional uncertainties at the moment, notably at quarterback, where there are still four players competing, though it’s looking more and more likely that Joe Flacco will be the one to secure the Week 1 starting job.

There are question marks at wide receiver, running back and all over the defense, especially in the secondary after Martin Emerson Jr. tore his Achilles.

The final preseason game is typically when many starters sit out to remain healthy for the regular season, but with so much uncertainty throughout the roster and coming off a poor 2024 campaign, Stefanski is pushing his guys a bit more.

NEXT:  Rising Player Turning Heads At Browns Camp
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Browns Nation