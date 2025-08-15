Rising Player Turning Heads At Browns Camp

The Cleveland Browns turned heads during April’s draft when they selected UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger with the 33rd overall pick.

Many questioned whether a player with just one standout college season was worth such a high selection. The early returns from training camp suggest Cleveland made the right call.

Schwesinger has become the center of attention in Berea, generating significant buzz among coaches and teammates.

His rapid development has caught many people by surprise.

“In conversations with sources and several players on the Browns roster, Carson Schwesinger has been the talk of camp this summer. Despite the media’s seemingly never-ending focus on quarterback Shedeur Sanders,” analyst Tony Pauline wrote.

The linebacker spent his first two UCLA seasons in a backup role before breaking out in 2024.

He earned his first 10 career starts and delivered impressive numbers with 136 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and five pass breakups.

Those performances earned him multiple All-America honors.

Schwesinger’s work ethic and humility have won over Browns veterans quickly. He mastered the defensive playbook within a week of arriving in Cleveland.

Coaches expect no adjustment period as they plan to start him at middle linebacker in Week 1.

NFL scouts praised his football IQ and toughness throughout the pre-draft process.

A minor injury limited his workouts, but some draft experts projected him as a potential late first-round selection.

Cleveland’s decision to take Schwesinger early in the second round appeared aggressive at the time.

His early camp performance suggests the Browns identified exactly what they needed in their linebacker room.

