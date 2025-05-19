Browns Could Make Surprising Roster Cut

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with a big need to revamp their quarterback room.

Deshaun Watson was out with an injury, Jameis Winston was a free agent, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson failed to impress.

They traded the latter for Kenny Pickett, signed Joe Flacco, and drafted Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Now, it seems highly unlikely that they will enter the season with four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster.

With that in mind, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report predicted that they could look to cut Flacco:

“QB Joe Flacco,” Knox wrote. “The Cleveland Browns brought back Joe Flacco as their veteran insurance quarterback for the 2025 season. However, there’s a chance that he could be the odd signal-caller out by late August. [The Browns] traded for Kenny Pickett before drafting both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. The Browns probably won’t carry four quarterbacks into the regular season, and the 40-year-old Flacco simply doesn’t carry long-term value.”

That makes perfect sense, as Flacco might be their best option to win right now, but he doesn’t offer any sort of long-term upside.

He gave the team its best quarterback play in years, but it’s been two years since that happened, and he might not be much of an upgrade over anybody else on the roster.

Even if he were, the Browns have one year to get a glimpse of their young signal-callers and determine whether one of them has what it takes to be their guy for the future.

Otherwise, they will have to find someone in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Flacco was a bit of an afterthought.

They let him go after he led the team to the playoffs, and they only signed him once Russell Wilson joined the New York Giants.

There won’t be enough reps for everybody in Northeast Ohio.

And with not many – if any – teams looking to trade for Flacco, they might have no choice but to cut ties with him.

NEXT:

Analyst Reveals Interesting Details About Browns' Schedule