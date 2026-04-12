Browns Could Still Have Interest In Free Agent WR

The 2026 NFL Draft is just a few weeks away, and the Cleveland Browns are making the final edits for their draft shopping list. Before the big weekend arrives, the franchise is looking to shore up some problem areas with free agent needs.

One of the position groups that could use a serious influx of talent is receiver. As it stands now, the Browns have Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman lining up as the starters.

Beyond that, the names are questionable.

ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell named a group of free agents who are still available and referred to Jauan Jennings.

“One month later, still a few of these guys left. Jauan Jennings has to sign somewhere soon, right?” asked Barnwell.

One month later, still a few of these guys left. Jauan Jennings has to sign somewhere soon, right? https://t.co/d8n8bgQyQj — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) April 11, 2026

He had originally posted on March 11 the names of several high-profile individuals, including Jennings. Since then, a few of those names, such as Kyler Murray and Dallas Goedert, have signed with a team.

(Former Browns guard Wyatt Teller signed with the Houston Texans in March). However, Jennings and Stefon Diggs have not.

It’s possible that Cleveland could be interested in both players, but Jennings would be the most intriguing. Since getting drafted by San Francisco in the 7th round in 2020, Jennings has slowly but surely become one of the best young receivers in the NFL.

In the past two seasons alone, he has started 25 games and caught a combined 132 passes for 1,618 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Last year, Jennings reached the end zone nine times, a career-high. No matter who lines up under center for the Browns, the 6’3″, 212-pound Jennings would make a great target.

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Analyst Names 3 WR Prospects That Would Elevate Browns' Offense