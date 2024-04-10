Browns Could Still Play International Game Next Season

The Cleveland Browns won’t be playing in Brazil next season.

However, that doesn’t mean they’re still in the clear about an international game.

As pointed out by Browns insider Tony Grossi, they’re going to square off on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will have a home game in London next season.

Browns still a contender to play Jacksonville in London. Other non-division teams on Jaguars home schedule: Patriots, Jets, Packers, Vikings. Packers (Brazil) and Vikings (London) already are scheduled for international games this year. That leaves Pats, Jets, Browns. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) April 10, 2024

The Browns were one of two finalists to play in Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles on the first Friday of the season in what will be the first-ever NFL game in South America.

However, the league eventually chose the Green Bay Packers.

The Browns haven’t played overseas since a 33-16 setback against the Minnesota Vikings in 2017.

Needless to say, while playing outside of the U.S. is great for the brand’s exposure, it might not be in the best interest of the team.

Playing overseas takes a big toll on the players’ bodies, not to mention all the additional burdens that come with jet lag and whatnot.

Staying in the U.S. gives all teams a bit of an edge, and with the Browns looking to take another leap forward next season, they should be crossing their fingers not to take their talents to European soil.

Even so, with the Jaguars also looking to bounce back after a tough end of the season, perhaps facing them on a somewhat neutral field could benefit this team.

Whatever the case, the Dawg Pound will be there to root for them.

