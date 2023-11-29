Browns D-Line Celebrated A Rookie Tradition In Expensive Way

Browns Nation

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 19: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have played like a unit this season, and we mean in the whole sense of the word.

Outside of the quarterback position — for obvious reasons — the team has been quite consistent on both ends of the field, and it’s obvious that they would run through a brick wall for each other.

Needless to say, that has a lot to do with the bonding they’ve done and how they’re determined to rally together for a common goal.

Notably, they had yet another chance to bond recently during their trip to Los Angeles, and it seemed like almost everybody had a great time.

According to Noah Weiskopf, the Browns’ defensive line honored the tradition of the ‘rookie dinner,’ with first-year pros Siaki Ika and Isaiah McGuire taking care of a $40,000 tab.

Ouch, that’s gotta hurt almost as much as being tackled by Myles Garrett, but you know, that’s just the way it is.

McGuire has only made one appearance this season, but he could still have a long and successful career in the league and make up for that lost cash.

As for Ika, he still needs to make his way up the rotation, but the same can be said of him.

The Browns are set for a crucial matchup at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams are well coached and won’t give in without a fight, and having Joe Flacco on the field gives the team the ultimate wild card, so the defensive line better be on point.

