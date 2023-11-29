Browns D-Line Celebrated A Rookie Tradition In Expensive Way

The Cleveland Browns have played like a unit this season, and we mean in the whole sense of the word.

Outside of the quarterback position — for obvious reasons — the team has been quite consistent on both ends of the field, and it’s obvious that they would run through a brick wall for each other.

Needless to say, that has a lot to do with the bonding they’ve done and how they’re determined to rally together for a common goal.

Notably, they had yet another chance to bond recently during their trip to Los Angeles, and it seemed like almost everybody had a great time.

According to Noah Weiskopf, the Browns’ defensive line honored the tradition of the ‘rookie dinner,’ with first-year pros Siaki Ika and Isaiah McGuire taking care of a $40,000 tab.

The #Browns defensive line had a fun night out Monday night in LA, however, not as fun for rookie defensive lineman Siaki Ika and Isaiah McGuire… the popular “rookie dinner” took place for the #Browns defensive line last night and costed Ika and McGuire around 40k 😬 pic.twitter.com/756fqSInB9 — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) November 28, 2023

Ouch, that’s gotta hurt almost as much as being tackled by Myles Garrett, but you know, that’s just the way it is.

McGuire has only made one appearance this season, but he could still have a long and successful career in the league and make up for that lost cash.

As for Ika, he still needs to make his way up the rotation, but the same can be said of him.

The Browns are set for a crucial matchup at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Rams are well coached and won’t give in without a fight, and having Joe Flacco on the field gives the team the ultimate wild card, so the defensive line better be on point.