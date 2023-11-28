The Browns Have The AFC North’s Leading Rusher

The Cleveland Browns have had a tough time with injuries this season.

Long before Deshaun Watson was ruled out for the remainder of the season, Nick Chubb was carted off the field with a campaign-ending injury.

Needless to say, that was a massive blow to the running game, which is why the Browns had to turn back to Kareem Hunt in free agency.

Nonetheless, the answer to their prayers was always in front of them.

Jerome Ford has been quite impressive as the team’s lead back.

As pointed out by Browns insider Nick Karns on Twitter, Ford has been one of the best running backs in the league since taking the reins of the offense.

Jerome Ford has stepped up in such a big way after Nick Chubb's injury. After averaging 7.2 yards per carry against the Broncos Sunday, Ford has become the AFC North's leading rusher. 👀 pic.twitter.com/HaTntfc3n6 — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) November 28, 2023

As a matter of fact, he’s the AFC North’s leading rusher after averaging a whopping 7.2 yards per carry against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The Browns were supposed to lead more heavily in the passing game this season, as Deshaun Watson was going to be the go-to guy.

But the plan had to change for obvious reasons, and even with Chubb healthy, the coaching staff was quite confident in Ford’s ability to have a big impact on the offense.

The Browns have had a revolving door at the QB position, and with Joe Flacco reportedly set to start against the Los Angeles Rams, one can only expect Kevin Stefanski to get Ford involved early and often in this pivotal matchup.

This team is resilient, and that next-man-up mentality is what has set the tone during this great season.