Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / The Browns Have The AFC North’s Leading Rusher

The Browns Have The AFC North’s Leading Rusher

By

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford
(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have had a tough time with injuries this season.

Long before Deshaun Watson was ruled out for the remainder of the season, Nick Chubb was carted off the field with a campaign-ending injury.

Needless to say, that was a massive blow to the running game, which is why the Browns had to turn back to Kareem Hunt in free agency.

Nonetheless, the answer to their prayers was always in front of them.

Jerome Ford has been quite impressive as the team’s lead back.

As pointed out by Browns insider Nick Karns on Twitter, Ford has been one of the best running backs in the league since taking the reins of the offense.

As a matter of fact, he’s the AFC North’s leading rusher after averaging a whopping 7.2 yards per carry against the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

The Browns were supposed to lead more heavily in the passing game this season, as Deshaun Watson was going to be the go-to guy.

But the plan had to change for obvious reasons, and even with Chubb healthy, the coaching staff was quite confident in Ford’s ability to have a big impact on the offense.

The Browns have had a revolving door at the QB position, and with Joe Flacco reportedly set to start against the Los Angeles Rams, one can only expect Kevin Stefanski to get Ford involved early and often in this pivotal matchup.

This team is resilient, and that next-man-up mentality is what has set the tone during this great season.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco

Tony Rizzo Suggests 1 Browns Change If Joe Flacco Starts

1 hour ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Makes Clear Statement on Shoulder Injury

1 hour ago

Former Cleveland Browns coach Chris Tabor

Former Browns Coordinator Set To Become Interim HC

3 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Reporter Notes Deshaun Watson's Numbers 1 Year After Making His Browns Debut

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Rams Game

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB P.J. Walker

Radio Host Urges Browns To Make 1 Change For 2024 NFL Season

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco

Insider Claims Browns Feel 'Comfortable' Playing 16-Year Veteran QB This Week

1 day ago

Boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson

Browns Defender Ran Into Legendary Boxer While In Los Angeles

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco

Analyst Claims Super Bowl-Champion QB Gives Browns Only Shot To Win Vs. Rams

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Reveals Details Of Injury Sustained On Sunday

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Posts Encouraging Message About Injury

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Browns Fans React to Team's Loss to the Broncos In Week 12

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Sounds The Alarm With Another Injury

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Studs And Duds From The Browns' Loss To The Broncos

2 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Former Coach Warns The Browns Ahead Of Broncos Duel

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Browns Have A Special Guest Joining Them For Denver Trip

2 days ago

Denver Broncos helmet

Broncos Elevate 2 Players Ahead Of Browns Matchup

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Stats Highlight Browns Star's Impact In Clutch Time

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk

Browns Announce 3 Roster Moves Ahead Of Broncos Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome

Week 12 NFL Predictions: Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos

2 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Expectations For Dorian Thompson-Robinson

3 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Analyst Notes Concerning Browns Stat Prior To Broncos Game

3 days ago

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before playing against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Greg Newsome II Details How Browns Plan To Play Without Key Defender

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Analyst Names 1 Key Absence For The Browns This Sunday

3 days ago

Tony Rizzo Suggests 1 Browns Change If Joe Flacco Starts

No more pages to load