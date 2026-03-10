Browns DC’s Old Comments About Quincy Williams Have Resurfaced

The NFL’s legal tampering period is still in its infantile stages, and there have already been a lot of exciting trades, free-agent signings, and moves to report on. Fans of nearly every team around the league are excited by at least one move that their team has made, and some teams have been more persistent and outgoing than others.

The Cleveland Browns were quiet when the period opened, but they soon made a splash to acquire G Zion Johnson, formerly of the Los Angeles Chargers. Nobody expected the Browns to go after Johnson, but he’s the second offensive line addition they’ve had in the offseason.

While the Browns’ offense clearly needed, and still needs a lot of work, their defense can always use more help despite their dominance in 2025. One of the moves they made was to acquire Quincy Williams, formerly of the New York Jets.

Williams was signed to a two-year contract, and immediately, new DC Mike Rutenberg spoke highly of the team’s newest member.

“I was in Jacksonville with Quincy, and we drafted him. Quincy and I connected from the heart. From the start. It went from heart to football. We spent a lot of time on our hearts, and then a lot of time on football,” Rutenberg said.

Rutenberg has long-standing ties to Williams from when he was first drafted, and it seems like the two have a tight bond. That could come in handy early on in the process, as these two won’t need to get acquainted like Rutenberg will need to do with the other players on the team.

Williams’ career has been something of a roller coaster. He went on the IR after just eight games of his rookie year and was ultimately waived by the Jaguars. The Jets gave him a shot in 2021, and he responded well, becoming a first-team All-Pro in 2023. He had a similar statistical season in 2024, but another injury cut his 2025 season short after just three games.

Williams didn’t get another contract with the Jets, likely due to his injuries, but if he can stay healthy, he’s proven to be a top-tier commodity that the Browns will be excited to have on their roster.

