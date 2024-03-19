Browns Decide To Retain Key Special Teams Player

As the 2024 NFL Draft edges closer, NFL teams continue making moves in free agency to bolster their roster.

The Cleveland Browns strengthened their roster on Tuesday by re-signing punt returner James Proche on a one-year deal, per Browns beat writer Zac Jackson of the Athletic.

The Browns and James Proche have agreed to terms on a 1-year deal to bring Proche back. He was the primary punt returner in the back half of last season. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) March 19, 2024

Proche spent the 2023 season in Cleveland where he started one game as a receiver but primarily spent his time returning punts.

During the year, Proche fielded 22 punts for 197 yards and also took one kick return back 19 yards for the Browns.

Before becoming a Brown, Proche was a member of the Baltimore Ravens for three seasons.

The former 201st overall pick in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft didn’t start any games as a pass-catcher for Baltimore.

However, he played in several contests and totaled 25 receptions for 278 yards.

Proche has yet to score a touchdown as a pro.

In college, he was a valuable weapon for the SMU Mustangs.

After racking up decent numbers in his first two years at SMU, Proche turned on the jets in 2018 with 93 receptions for 1,199 yards and 12 touchdowns.

That brought him first-team All-American Athletic Conference (AAC) accolades.

Now, he is hoping to continue advancing his career in 2024 with the Browns.