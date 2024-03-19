Browns Make A Decision On Jerry Jeudy’s Future

On March 13, the Cleveland Browns added to their receiver room by trading for former Denver Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Two days after joining the Browns, Jeudy agreed to restructure his current deal to include a $10 million bonus and give Cleveland more cap space.

On Tuesday, the team announced it already had so much faith in their new receiver that they were extending Jeudy for three years and $58 million, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Twitter.

The #Browns and WR @jerryjeudy have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $58 million, including $41 million fully guaranteed at signing, per me and @TomPelissero. The deal was negotiated by @equitysports CEO @chriscabott. pic.twitter.com/ozzyd4Qps8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2024

Rapoport and Pelissero also mentioned that the Browns will guarantee $41 million of Jeudy’s new contract.

Jeudy comes to Ohio after beginning his career in Denver as the 15th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In his rookie year, Jeudy caught 52 passes from Drew Lock and Brett Rypien for 856 yards and three touchdowns.

He followed that with 38 receptions for 467 yards and zero scores in 2021.

Before the 2022 season, the Broncos traded for former Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson.

The result for Jeudy was career-highs in receptions (67), yards (972), and touchdowns (6) in 14 starts.

This past year, Jeudy and Wilson connected 54 times for 758 yards and two touchdowns.

Several media members questioned the Browns’ trade for Jeudy especially given his low career totals for a former first-round pick.

However, he was injured and missed a good portion of the 2021 season with an ankle injury.

Jeudy also had sub-par quarterback play his first two years and Wilson appeared to regress in his two seasons with the Broncos.

The Browns’ front office obviously believes that Jeudy will play up to his potential with a quarterback in Deshaun Watson who can get him the ball consistently.