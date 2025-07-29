Browns Defender Appears To Suffer Serious Injury

The Cleveland Browns’ secondary suffered a potentially devastating blow during Tuesday’s practice when cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. went down with what appeared to be a serious leg injury.

The 24-year-old was having an important training camp as he entered a contract year looking to build on his breakout 2023 season.

Emerson sustained the non-contact injury while covering wide receiver Diontae Johnson on a deep route during 7-on-7 drills.

The scene quickly turned somber as Emerson appeared unable to put weight on his left leg and was visibly distressed on the field.

“Browns CB MJ Emerson is down on the field with trainers, holding his lower leg. Cart coming out,” News 5 Cleveland’s Camryn Justice reported.

#Browns CB MJ Emerson is down on the field with trainers, holding his lower leg. Cart coming out. pic.twitter.com/PM4H8Nfyg0 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) July 29, 2025

Video footage from analyst Daryl Ruiter showed Emerson with a towel over his head as he was carted off the practice field.

Teammates and Kevin Stefanski console MJ Emerson as he is carted off following a non-contact injury this afternoon #Browns pic.twitter.com/nCOOTRhUXd — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) July 29, 2025

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was seen speaking with medical staff and appeared visibly shaken by what he witnessed.

The team has not released official details about the injury, but early signs point toward a potentially season-ending situation.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is expected to address the injury in the coming days as the Browns await further medical evaluation.

Emerson was slated to start opposite Denzel Ward in what many considered one of the more solid cornerback groups in Cleveland.

Along with nickel corner Greg Newsome II, the trio had provided consistent coverage over the past three seasons.

The injury creates immediate depth concerns for the Browns’ defense. Players like Cameron Mitchell, Tony Brown II, and Chigozie Anusiem will now need to step into bigger roles.

Newsome may also be forced to move outside from his nickel position to help fill the void.

Cleveland could explore external options as training camp continues, but losing a projected starter this early in camp presents significant challenges.

