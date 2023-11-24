Reporter Shares Browns’ Cleats For Special Event

The Cleveland Browns continue to look for ways to give back to the community.

This time, they’ll be a part of the league’s My Cause My Cleats initiative, just like they’ve been over the past six years.

This initiative allows the league to collaborate with the players, who represent charitable organizations focused on countless causes and are looking to raise money and awareness for them.

With that in mind, Jake Trotter and Mary Kay Cabot shared some of the cleats that Browns players will wear on their game vs. the Los Angeles Rams on December 3.

Check out the #Browns My Cause My Cleats to be worn during #Rams game Dec. 3 in LA: pic.twitter.com/4rxL0hI7CU — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 24, 2023

Some of the “my cause, my cleats” #Browns players will be wearing in two weeks vs. the Rams, including David Njoku bringing awareness to the American Burn Association pic.twitter.com/WlCBa2cpMR — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 24, 2023

The league will have an Unboxing Day on December 1.

This Unboxing Day will allow the fans to take a look at all the players’ custom cleats, with them attending classrooms, hospitals, and other different locations to show the causes they support.

The NFL will post videos and profile cards on its website to tell the stories behind the cleats and why the players decided to support any given cause.

The players will later auction the cleats through the league’s platform, with 100% of the proceeds going to the charities.

So, if you’re a Browns fan and have a couple of bucks to spare, don’t hesitate to bid on game-issued player cleats to give the guys a helping hand.

This is one of the league’s best initiatives, and props to the Browns organization and the players for always staying committed to giving back and helping those in need.