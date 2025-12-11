Browns Defender Has Quietly Emerged Among NFL’s Best

The Cleveland Browns’ season has been a tough watch. The offense has held the team back over and over, and it feels like this team should’ve won many more games than they’ve won.

Jim Schwartz’s defense, on the other hand, has been spectacular. And while Myles Garrett has drawn most of the attention — and rightfully so — he’s not the only stud on that unit.

If anything, Schwartz has worked wonders with several players, including Devin Bush.

With that in mind, Browns analyst Matt Wilson took to social media to give him his flowers, revealing that the veteran linebacker ranks in the top five and top ten in almost every advanced metric among players in his position.

“I’m not sure if #Browns fans actually realize the type of [star] that LB Devin Bush has developed into in Cleveland under Jim Schwartz. We’re talking like consistently top 5-10 overall LB in the league in almost every advanced metric type of stuff,” Wilson wrote.

I’m not sure if #Browns fans actually realize the type of ⭐️ that LB Devin Bush has developed into in Cleveland under Jim Schwartz. We’re talking like consistently top 5-10 overall LB in the league in almost every advanced metric type of stuff. 👀#DawgPound pic.twitter.com/b4vbkmRRWS — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) December 11, 2025

Bush had never been considered much of a star. In fact, he may have been a bit of an afterthought for depth purposes.

Then again, with Jordan Hicks retiring right before the start of the season, he was thrust into the fire, and he’s responded with some big performances. He’s established himself as a hard-hitting, every-down type of player.

Some guys are late bloomers. Others just need to be in the right system and environment and to have someone who believes in them.

Rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger looks like a superstar in the making, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to watch him become a Defensive Player of the Year candidate at some point in his career.

That being said, he’s not the only star linebacker wreaking havoc in Cleveland’s defense right now.

NEXT:

Report: Shedeur Sanders Could Be Causing Shift In Browns' Plans