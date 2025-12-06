Myles Garrett Gets Special Hall Of Fame Recognition

Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns is having a season that will probably end with him making history, and he isn’t celebrating it alone. In fact, he is sharing the joy and trying to get many people involved in this legendary campaign.

On social media, the Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed that Garrett had sent them his jersey from his epic four-sack game against the Baltimore Ravens on November 16.

That was the match that cemented him as the first player ever to achieve 12+ sacks for six seasons in a row.

“Absolute legend,” the Hall of Fame wrote in a tweet.

Myles Garrett sent us the jersey from his FOUR-sack game vs. the Ravens on Nov. 16. With that, he's the first player EVER to hit 12+ sacks six seasons in a row. Absolute legend.

Garrett is doing things that no one else has and has accumulated 19 sacks through his first 12 games of the year, meaning he is easily on track to secure the most sacks in a single season.

He has taken home at least one sack in each of his last six games and has taken down quarterbacks in nine of the Browns’ first 12 games of the year. Again and again, he’s been perhaps the brightest spot on a team that is suffering through a lot of disappointment and uncertainty.

Because of his hard work, Garrett was recently named AFC Defensive Player of the Month and is surely the frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year and possibly MVP.

This Sunday, the Browns will take on Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans, and Garrett is looking to score a few more sacks and bring himself even closer to dethroning T.J. Watt and Michael Strahan in the history books.

This move by Garrett is generous and exciting, and not the last time he will be associated with the Hall of Fame.

