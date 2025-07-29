Browns Nation

Monday, July 28, 2025
Browns Defender Is Reportedly ‘On The Rise’ At Training Camp

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

There will be no margin for error for the Cleveland Browns this season.

Players who enter the season on the hot seat won’t get many chances to redeem themselves, and they might not be here for long.

Notably, that includes cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., who’s coming off a subpar season after two strong campaigns.

That’s why fans will be thrilled to hear what cornerbacks coach Brandon Lynch recently had to say about him.

“Martin is a hard worker, extremely hard worker. He’s a young guy, seeing more plays. He’s being more involved with our special teams. He’s more involved with our weight room staff, nutrition staff, so he’s really trending on the rise,” Lynch said.

Emerson showed plenty of promise in his first two seasons, but his regression last season was worrisome.

He was often a liability in coverage, giving up big plays and failing to contain his opponent more often than not.

The Browns’ financial situation isn’t in the best place right now, and as such, they might have to make a contract decision regarding cornerback Greg Newsome II.

That will be much easier if they know they can trust Emerson to be a part of their future.

This will most likely be his final opportunity to prove his worth for this team, and though he could turn out to be a very good player somewhere else, the Browns might not hesitate to pull the plug if he struggles again.

The potential is there, but this team can’t afford to wait for anybody in 2025.

Browns Nation Staff
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

