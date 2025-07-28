Insider Notes Big Change In Browns’ Practice On Monday

The Cleveland Browns have abandoned their mountain retreat for a more familiar setting this summer.

After spending two years at West Virginia’s Greenbrier Resort, the team returned to Berea for training camp with a noticeably different energy.

The change in location has brought an immediate shift in practice intensity. ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi noticed the difference during the Browns’ early sessions.

He highlighted what he called a “big change” in how the team practiced.

“That’s it for Browns training camp practice No. 5. Much different intensity from the first day of pads compared to last year at the Greenbrier. All QBs had their moments today,” Oyefusi wrote.

The Browns are managing one of the NFL’s most competitive quarterback competitions. Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders are all battling for the starting job.

The team used a “two-spot” drill format during the first week to give each quarterback maximum repetitions across both practice fields.

Pickett’s hamstring injury has temporarily simplified the rotation.

Flacco has taken over most first-team snaps, while rookies Gabriel and Sanders have seen increased opportunities with the second and third units.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry designed this camp structure intentionally.

After a disappointing 3-14 season, they wanted a high-repetition environment that would accelerate player development across a roster undergoing significant changes.

The competitive atmosphere that has defined these early days should only intensify as the Browns push toward their season opener.

