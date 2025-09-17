Browns Defender May Be Biggest Surprise So Far

The Cleveland Browns’ defense has provided stability during the early weeks of the 2025 season as the offense works to find a consistent rhythm.

Linebacker Devin Bush has become a standout performer in this defensive resurgence.

His run-stopping ability and overall playmaking have elevated Cleveland’s front seven to impressive early-season levels.

Bush currently ranks among the league’s most effective run defenders through the opening games.

“The most pleasant surprise on the Browns’ defense this season? Devin Bush is tied for the 7th most run stops in the NFL (8). Very easy to roam free & play fast behind this elite DL,” Mac Blank noted.

Bush’s performance reflects both individual excellence and the strength of Cleveland’s defensive line.

He has recorded multiple tackles for loss and one sack while establishing himself as the team’s most reliable tackler.

His ability to diagnose plays quickly and finish tackles has provided the Browns with consistent defensive production.

The defensive transformation extends beyond Bush’s contributions.

Cleveland currently ranks near the top of the league in total yards allowed per game, marking significant improvement from previous seasons.

Myles Garrett’s pass-rushing presence, combined with emerging contributor Mason Graham, has created constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

This defensive foundation becomes crucial as Joe Flacco and the rookie quarterbacks develop offensive consistency.

Bush’s sideline-to-sideline range allows him to complement the defensive line’s pressure while cleaning up running plays.

The Browns will lean heavily on Bush’s consistency as their schedule intensifies.

