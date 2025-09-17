Browns Predicted To Make Major Move In 2026 Draft

The Cleveland Browns face mounting pressure to address their quarterback situation after an 0-2 start has exposed persistent concerns about the position.

Veteran Joe Flacco remains the starter while rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders continue developing, but long-term stability questions persist throughout the organization.

Fans and analysts increasingly demand clarity on the franchise’s direction at the position, with many expecting significant moves ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot recently addressed whether Cleveland will target a quarterback in next year’s draft during an appearance on 92.3 The Fan.

“Absolutely, 100%. I’m not even thinking anything else. It has to happen,” Cabot said.

League-wide speculation about Cleveland’s championship potential has intensified as the team struggles early in the season.

Flacco’s inconsistent performance behind an injury-riddled offensive line has dampened initial optimism about the quarterback room heading into 2025.

Gabriel and Sanders, both selected in the 2025 draft, remain developmental prospects rather than immediate solutions.

Sanders and Gabriel showed flashes during preseason action, but neither has emerged as a clear long-term answer.

Cleveland holds multiple first-round picks in 2026 through previous trades designed to provide flexibility for a quarterback reset.

Mock drafts and analysts have already connected the Browns to elite prospects like Arch Manning, signaling the organization’s intent to pursue generational talent rather than rely solely on their recent selections.

Owner Jimmy Haslam and general manager Andrew Berry face a defining decision between chasing a top quarterback in a loaded 2026 draft or investing faith in their young passers.

