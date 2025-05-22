Insider Names Major Concern About Browns’ Roster

The Cleveland Browns made a calculated gamble this offseason that has the NFL world watching closely.

After bypassing wide receivers entirely in the draft, the franchise placed its faith in internal development and strategic additions to solve what many consider a glaring depth issue.

While giving young talent opportunities makes sense in theory, the reality of the situation has sparked legitimate concerns about Cleveland’s receiving depth.

The questions surrounding this position group have become impossible to ignore. Browns insider Dan Labbe recently addressed the elephant in the room.

“Behind Tillman, they bought a lottery ticket with Diontae Johnson and will take a longer look at Jamari Thrash, a 2024 draft pick. They also added DeAndre Carter to help boost their return game, too. If those guys don’t hit, it gets scary,” Labbe said.

The spotlight now falls squarely on Cedric Tillman, who flashed legitimate potential during a three-game stretch last season.

The Browns are banking on that brief glimpse of excellence translating into sustained production over a full campaign.

The receiving corps features Jerry Jeudy at the top, followed by Tillman and the newly acquired Johnson.

This trio carries significant potential, but each player brings their own set of question marks.

Johnson’s 2024 campaign was marked by inconsistency, while the depth chart behind these three remains largely unproven territory.

Players like David Bell face an uphill battle to establish meaningful roles, while undrafted newcomers must prove their worth in a crowded competition.

However, many observers question whether this unit possesses the explosive depth necessary to elevate Cleveland’s quarterback play to championship levels.

NEXT:

Josh Cribbs Says 1 Browns QB Is Likely 'Trade Bait'