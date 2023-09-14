Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Defender Notes Jim Schwartz’s Impact On The Team

Browns Defender Notes Jim Schwartz’s Impact On The Team

By

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Anthony Walker Jr. #5 after breaking up a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Jim Schwartz’s “new-look” defense got off to a great start in Week 1.

His Cleveland Browns held the prolific Cincinnati Bengals offense to just three points.

Players were flying around and seemed excited to take on Joe Burrow and company.

And as Anthony Walker Jr. told 92.3 The Fan, players weren’t just excited about their individual efforts.

He says Schwartz has the team cheering each other on and unselfishly working to help teammates make plays.

Walker provided a great example of quietly helping another player make a big splash.

Social media is sharing Myles Garrett’s pre-snap swaying dance and near-sack of Burrow.

But if Walker hadn’t moved up to challenge the left guard, Garrett would have faced a double team on the play.

The best thing about the Browns’ dominant defensive performance is that it left them wanting more.

Nobody is happy about failing to create a turnover.

And 10 quarterback hits is nice, but Garrett and friends want more than two sacks each week.

Fans who watched the game know how well the defense played.

And it was impressive that the team got a big sack from Garrett at the biggest moment.

But anyone else looking at no turnovers and two sacks probably credits the weather as much as the defense.

That simply won’t do for Schwartz or the Browns.

And a national TV audience on Monday night is just the spot to show the nation what his defense can do.

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many. Be careful about asking for his opinion.

